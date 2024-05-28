Protesters’ might is not right

A few week earlier, a violent show by a mob in Azad Kashmir concluded with the acceptance of prized demands: cheap power rates and no load shedding. Taking a leaf from Azad Kashmir mobsters, protesters raising voice against load shedding in Peshawar, led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MPA Fazal Elahi, had the power switch on in their areas. The approach, however, raises concerns about the manner in which legitimate demands are being pursued. No doubt the public is frustrated with the persistent power outages, the approach adopted by the MPA and the protesters is not acceptable.

In fact, it sets a dangerous precedent and undermines the rule of law. In the coming days, we may see mobs breaking into other government installations for the acceptance of their demands. The same way the grid station was broken into, and forcefully the feeders were put on the working mode. As a member of the provincial assembly, Fazal Elahi had a responsibility to uphold the law and find constitutional means to address the grievances of his constituents.

The issue of power theft and non-payment of dues is a serious one, and it is true that the feeders were closed due to losses of over 80%. However, taking the law into one’s own hands is not the answer. Instead, the MPA and the protesters should have engaged in negotiations with PESCO officials to find a solution that works for everyone.

It is encouraging that negotiations eventually took place, and an agreement was reached to restore electricity supply to the affected areas. However, the manner in which the protesters achieved this victory is not something to be celebrated. The workers who were forced to operate the feeders under duress will also be encouraged to take similar actions in the future, which could lead to further chaos and anarchy.

As a nation, we need to learn to address our grievances through peaceful and constitutional means. We have a democratic system in place, and our elected representatives have a responsibility to work within that system to find solutions to our problems. Taking the law into our own hands is not only illegal, but it also undermines the very fabric of our society. *