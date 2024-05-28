Celebrating Yom-e-Takbeer

Yom-e-Takbeer is a day of great significance in Pakistan, marking the country’s successful nuclear tests on May 28, 1998. This monumental achievement showcased Pakistan’s capabilities and determination as a nation, solidifying its position in the global arena. As we reflect on the past 25 years since that historic day, it is important to acknowledge the impact and legacy of Yom-e-Takbeer on Pakistan and the world.

Yom-e-Takbeer holds immense importance for Pakistan as it symbolizes the country’s scientific and technological prowess. The successful nuclear tests conducted on this day not only demonstrated Pakistan’s deterrence capabilities but also secured its sovereignty and defence against external threats. This bold move cemented Pakistan’s position as a responsible nuclear power, committed to maintaining peace and stability in the region. With the celebrations of Yom-e-Takbeer, Pakistan sends a strong message of self-reliance and resilience to the world. The nation’s spirit of unity and determination in the face of challenges is highlighted through this day, showcasing Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding its national interests and security.

The celebrations of Yom-e-Takbeer are not just a commemoration of past achievements but also a reaffirmation of Pakistan’s commitment to promoting peace, stability, and development in the region. The successful nuclear tests on this day served as a deterrent against aggression and external threats, ensuring the defence and security of the nation. As Pakistan continues to strive for progress and prosperity, Yom-e-Takbeer signifies the country’s journey towards technological advancement and innovation. The investment in science and technology has paved the way for sustainable development and economic growth, positioning Pakistan as a hub of knowledge and expertise in various fields.

The journey towards becoming a nuclear power was not an easy one for Pakistan, as it faced numerous challenges and obstacles along the way. However, the successful nuclear tests on Yom-e-Takbeer marked a turning point in the country’s history, instilling a sense of pride and accomplishment among its citizens. The nuclear milestone achieved on Yom-e-Takbeer continues to inspire future generations of Pakistanis to pursue excellence in science and technology. It serves as a reminder of the resilience and determination of the Pakistani people, who have overcome adversity to achieve great feats and make significant contributions to the world.

As we celebrate 25 years of Yom-e-Takbeer, it is essential to reflect on the achievements and progress made by Pakistan in the fields of science, technology, and defence. The successful nuclear tests on this day laid the foundation for a brighter future, filled with possibilities and opportunities for growth and development. Moving forward, Pakistan must continue to invest in its human capital and promote innovation and research to maintain its position as a leader in the global arena. By harnessing the potential of its youth and fostering a culture of excellence, Pakistan can build upon the legacy of Yom-e-Takbeer and achieve even greater milestones in the years to come. Yom-e-Takbeer is not just a day of celebration but a testament to Pakistan’s resilience, determination, and commitment to peace and progress. As the nation reflects on the past 25 years since the historic nuclear tests, it is important to honour the sacrifices and contributions of all those who have played a role in shaping Pakistan’s journey towards excellence and success.

The writer is an old Aitchisonian who believes in freedom of expression, a freelance columnist, entrepreneur and social activist.