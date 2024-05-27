Missing young boy found dead at Islamabad’s Trail 5

The dead body of a young boy who was reported missing after going for hiking at Trail 5 in Islamabad was found in a ditch on Monday morning. According to the police, the body was located by the staffers of Forest and Environment Department who informed the police. An operation by Rescue personnel was underway to retrieve the boy’s body from the ditch. Taha’s mother and other family members rushed to the scene for identification of the dead body. Sources in the police believed that the 15-year-old boy had slipped into the ditch and died. However, Taha’s father earlier lodged a report claiming his son was kidnapped after he went for hiking along with his five friends. After which police launched a search operation at Trail 5 and adjacent Margalla Hills.