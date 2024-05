Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi performed the ground breaking of Mobeen Cottages project, the homes for families of martyrs, in Rawalpindi.

At the ceremony, the Interior Minister distributed allotment letters of plots to the families of Islamabad police martyrs. Speaking on the occasion, he said it is our responsibility to take care of the families of martyrs. He said this project is not a favour to the families of the martyrs but it is their right.