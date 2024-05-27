‘Proud’ Murray’s French Open career ended by Wawrinka in first round

Andy Murray said he was “proud” after his French Open career ended Sunday with a first round defeat by 2015 champion and fellow three-time Grand Slam title winner Stan Wawrinka. Murray, the runner-up at Roland Garros in 2016, lost 6-4, 6-4, 6-2 in his last singles appearance at the tournament before retiring later this year. The 37-year-old had already announced he plans to call time on his career in the summer with Wimbledon and the Paris Olympics as the two high-profile events left on his schedule. On Sunday, he left to a standing ovation from the crowd on Court Philippe Chatrier and Murray returned the gesture by applauding the fans. As well as his run to the final eight years ago, when he lost to Novak Djokovic, Murray reached the semi-finals four times and the last eight twice.