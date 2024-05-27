Huma Qureshi joins ‘Yash’s Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups’

Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi is the latest to have joined South Indian cinema star Yash’s Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups.

However, the actor will not be replacing Kareena Kapoor who apparently opted out of the movie, an Indian media outlet reported.

Reports said that Huma Qureshi will play a completely different role while the makers of the movie are also working to bring back Kareena Kapoor to the movie offering her extra pay.

“Huma was signed even before Kareena was approached. She plays neither Yash’s sister nor his love interest. Huma has her separate track with Yash with lots of action,” Times New reported, citing a source.

Earlier this month, Kareena Kapoor reportedly parted ways with the team of Toxic movie opposite Yash.

Sources privy to the matter said that the 3 Idiots actor decided to opt out of the project due to date issues.

“Kareena Kapoor’s dates do not align with the dates of Yash for Toxic. After making efforts to set the calendar right, the makers have amicably parted ways,” as per the sources.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic will reportedly have lots of VFX as Yash recently visited the United States to take on board VFX experts.

He is expected to begin shooting as soon as possible as he does not want to push the release date of Toxic.

The movie is set to release on April 10, 2025.

Following Kareena Kapoor’s exit from the movie, South Indian cinema A-lister Nayanthara was reportedly in talks to replace her in Toxic.

As per the reports from Indian entertainment outlets, South cinema starlet Nayanthara showed interest in being a part of Yash-led Toxic of Geethu Mohandas, after Kapoor walked out of her possible pan-Indian debut.