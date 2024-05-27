Shahrukh Khan celebrates team’s victory in Indian Premier League 2024 final with family

Shahrukh Khan and his family celebrated the victory of their team in the IPL 2024 final.

The Jawan actor was spotted celebrating with wife Gauri Khan and kids Suhana, AbRam and Aryan.

Shah Rukh Khan stood by his IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders throughout the 2024 tournament that concluded on Sunday.

As the team lifted the trophy, the actor was present at the stadium with his entire family to watch the historic moment.

Despite not being in the best of health, Shah Rukh Khan was spotted at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai to support his team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

With him, his wife Gauri Khan, daughter Suhana Khan and sons AbRam and Aryan were also spotted. A viral video from the ground shows an elated SRK giving a warm hug to his wife Gauri Khan as the team claimed this year’s IPL trophy. A few days ago, Shah Rukh Khan was admitted to KD Hospital in Ahmedabad. He was discharged after some medication. Although the cause of his hospitalisation remained undisclosed, there were speculations that it might be due to a heatstroke.

The report of Shah Rukh Khan’s hospitalisation stirred concern among his fans. Many users turned to their X accounts to voice their worry and send well wishes to their beloved actor.