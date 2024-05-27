Salman Khan gears up for ‘Sikandar’

Salman Khan is gearing up for his next big project ‘Sikandar’ set to roll cameras in June. The superstar is not just embodying an electrifying character but also seizing control of the action sequences. Under the direction of AR Murugadoss, ‘Sikandar’ signifies a notable collaboration, bringing Khan back together with producer Sajid Nadiadwala. The duo has previously delivered blockbusters like ‘Kick’, ‘Judwaa’ and ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karogi’. The anticipation is high as Murugadoss returns to Hindi cinema after an eight-year hiatus since ‘Akira’ in 2016. The film’s shoot is scheduled to commence on June 20, with Mumbai and Hyderabad being the primary locations before the team heads for an international schedule. Khan, known for his dedication, has already begun prepping for the role, tweaking his workout regimen to sculpt a physique fit for the action-packed venture. In a recent interview, Khan expressed his enthusiasm for performing his own stunts. “I make movies like a fan,” he said, emphasising his commitment to delivering what audiences love to see on the big screen. His approach to action is hands-on and fans can expect to see him in the thick of the adrenaline-pumping sequences.