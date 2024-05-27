Eight of a family die as jeep falls into gorge in Shangla

Eight members of a family including women and children died and several others injured when a jeep fell into a gorge here on Monday. Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Saffron, Engr Amir Muqam grieved over loss of the precious lives.

According to details, a jeep heading to Pagorai from Balay Baba skidded off road and plunged into a ditch. As a result of accident, eight family members including women and children were killed.

The local people and rescue teams through collective efforts pulled up the bodies and shifted them to District Hospital Alpuri. Minister Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit Baltistan and Safron, Engr Amir Muqam expressing deep grief over the loss of eight precious lives in the dreadful accident has expressed his sympathies with the bereaved families.