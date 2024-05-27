Sindh Govt simplifies food licensisng process

In a bid to facilitate the business community, the Sindh government has introduced a third-party system for issuing food licenses. This decision was made during a 10th meeting of the Sindh Food Authority board which was chaired by Provincial Minister for Food Jam Khan Shoro, at the Archives Complex, Clifton Karachi today. The meeting was attended by members of the Sindh Assembly Ghanwar Isran, Provincial Secretary Food, DG Food Control Authority, representatives from the business community including the owners of the restaurant, representatives of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce. During the meeting, the Sindh Food Authority presented over 14 agenda items, of which three were approved through consensus, and seven committees were formed to address various issues.

Minister Jam Khan Shoro stated that “we have established a committee to simplify the food licensing process for the business community through a third-party system. Our aim is to make the food authority’s system more efficient and not to cause unnecessary harassment to the business community. Providing quality food to the public is our top priority, and we are working tirelessly to achieve this goal.” The Director General of the Sindh Food Authority Agha Fakhar briefed the meeting on the authority’s performance, stating that it has imposed a fine of Rs 103,057 million from 2018 to 2023 and collected a fee of Rs 357,642 million from 2018 to 2024. The authority has also entered into agreements with various universities for internships and food testing laboratories.

The Sindh Food Authority conducts over 100 raids and inspections daily to ensure the quality of food being sold in the province. This move is expected to benefit the business community and ensure the provision of quality food to the public. Additionally, the Minister directed officials to simplify the food authority’s system and not to cause unnecessary harassment to the business community. He emphasized that providing quality food to the public is their top priority, and they are working day and night to achieve this goal. The meeting also discussed the increase in the Sindh Food Authority’s budget from Rs 200 million to Rs 600 million, which was approved by the committee. The authority has also taken action against those selling substandard food items in Karachi, and strict action will be taken against those found guilty.