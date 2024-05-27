Pakistan set to launch communication satellite on Thursday

Pakistan’s second communication satellite, Paksat MM1, is set for launch this Thursday, in a significant move for the country’s space and communication technology, says in media reports.

This advanced satellite, developed by Pakistani scientists and engineers through relentless effort, marks a major step forward in the nation’s aspirations to enhance internet connectivity across all regions.

The Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco) has been at the forefront of this ambitious project, with a vision to bring reliable internet services to every corner of Pakistan. The upcoming launch of Paksat MM1 is poised to turn this dream into reality, providing a much-needed boost to the country’s digital infrastructure. Paksat MM1 is designed to significantly enhance communication capabilities, ensuring widespread internet coverage. This development is particularly crucial for remote and underserved areas, where internet access has been limited or non-existent. By bridging this digital divide, Suparco aims to foster greater socio-economic development and digital inclusion.

On May 11, Pakistan had announced plans to launch a new satellite into space, following the successful deployment of the iCube Qamar satellite. The MM1 was scheduled to be launched on May 30, according to a spokesperson of the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco). The national space agency said the launch was set to take place from Islamabad.