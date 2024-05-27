Ahsan Kamray Hails ICJ Decision to End Israel’s Aggression in Rafah

Lahore, Pakistan – Human rights activist Ahsan Kamray has welcomed the International Court of Justice’s (ICJ) order to Israel to immediately halt its military assault on Gaza and prevent genocidal acts.

“This is a historic decision and a major victory for the Palestinian people,” Kamray said. “The ICJ’s order is a testament to the power of international law and a significant step towards achieving justice and accountability in the region.”

Kamray, has long been a vocal supporter of the Palestinian cause. He has consistently spoken out against Israel’s occupation and aggression, and has worked tirelessly to raise awareness about the plight of the Palestinian people.

“The international community must now take immediate action to ensure Israel’s compliance with the ICJ’s order,” Kamray urged. “We must stand in solidarity with Palestine and demand an end to Israel’s occupation and aggression once and for all.”

Furthermore, Kamray called on the Muslim Ummah to unite in support of Palestine, saying: “This is a matter of justice and humanity, and we must stand together to support our brothers and sisters in Palestine. We demand that Muslim leaders and governments take concrete actions to support Palestine and end Israel’s occupation.”