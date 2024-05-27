SHC criticizes K-Electric, expresses anger over power outages in Karachi

On Monday, the Sindh High Court expressed dissatisfaction with power outages in economically disadvantaged areas, reprimanding K-Electric’s lawyer regarding unannounced blackouts in Jamshed Quarters on Jahangir Road. Justice Salahuddin, who was hearing the related petition, asked the company’s counsel to submit an affidavit detailing the extent of the load shedding in the area under oath.

The K-Electric lawyer responded by criticizing the petitioner, suggesting he takes fees for fighting cases. The court questioned the financial gain the petitioner could derive and noted that some lawyers handle such cases for the public good. The court further inquired about the financial status of the area’s residents, to which the petitioner replied that they were predominantly poor, middle-class individuals without air conditioners.

“There are power outages in areas where people don’t even have ACs and struggle to afford food,” the court remarked. Addressing the prosecutor, Justice Salahuddin Panhwar mentioned that European countries provide funds for tree plantations, suggesting that these funds should be used to install solar panels in such areas. He added that the government was unlikely to install solar panels in schools and libraries.