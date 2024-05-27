Yieldstreet in trouble as bankruptcy news spreads

NEW YORK: Yieldstreet, a well-known platform offering a range of alternative investments, is under fire for its recent account freezes, leaving many investors in financial limbo. The issue stems from the bankruptcy of a third-party escrow company that Yieldstreet relies on to manage investor funds, raising serious concerns about the platform’s transparency and risk management practices.

Earlier reports revealed that Synapse Financial Technologies, Inc., a Banking as a Service (BaaS) provider, had filed for bankruptcy, impacting over 10 million accounts and numerous fintech firms dependent on its services. Synapse’s downfall, attributed to gross mismanagement, has caused significant disruptions across the industry, affecting partners and end-users alike.

Yieldstreet previously stated that it used limited services provided by Synapse Financial Technologies and its affiliates. However, they attempted to distance themselves from Synapse’s troubles by claiming, “Synapse is not a bank and is not directly affiliated with Yieldstreet.” This statement now appears misleading, as the effects of the Synapse bankruptcy are directly impacting Yieldstreet’s investors.

Andrew Hogan, a rental property investor from Indianapolis, IN, reported that Yieldstreet has frozen all accounts due to the bankruptcy of its third-party escrow company. Hogan recounted an incident where an investor was unable to transfer funds from their Yieldstreet account, highlighting the immediate and adverse effects of these account freezes.

Investors relying on Yieldstreet for their financial activities now find themselves unable to access their funds, leading to widespread frustration and concern. This situation exposes the risks inherent in Yieldstreet’s operations and raises questions about the platform’s commitment to transparency and investor protection.

Interestingly, despite Yieldstreet’s claim of no affiliation with Synapse, a recent Forbes article revealed that Yieldstreet has also pledged to provide monetary support to Synapse. The article states:

“However, at least one Synapse customer, YieldStreet, says that Synapse is working hard to restore access to customers. YieldStreet, among other clients, has also pledged to provide Synapse with funding to continue paying employees for another week.”

This contradiction between Yieldstreet’s public statements and their actions has left investors bewildered and distrustful as everyone is currently struggling to establish the actual truth. Why is Yieldstreet the only company speaking on behalf of Synapse and additionally the fact that Yieldstreet having enough funds to provide monetory support to Synapse but cannot pay off its investors also raises a lot of questions.

Adding to these concerns, Yieldstreet has a recent history of regulatory issues. In 2023, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced a settled action against Yieldstreet Inc. and its registered investment adviser subsidiary Yieldstreet Management LLC, for failing to disclose critical information to investors in a $14.5 million asset-backed securities offering. The SEC found that Yieldstreet did not inform investors about significant risks regarding the collateral securing the investment, resulting in substantial losses.

“YieldStreet aims to unlock the complex alternative investments market for retail investors but failed to disclose glaring red flags it had about the security of the collateral backing this offering,” said Osman Nawaz, Chief of the SEC Enforcement Division’s Complex Financial Instruments Unit. Yieldstreet consented to an SEC order requiring them to cease and desist from violations and to pay over $1.9 million in penalties, disgorgement, and interest.

This past incident, coupled with the current account freezes, raises the possibility of further regulatory scrutiny and action against Yieldstreet.

This controversy has prompted investors to compare Yieldstreet with other investment platforms such as Crowdstreet, Realcrowd, and Fundrise. The mixed perceptions about these platforms emphasize the critical need for thorough due diligence and cautious investment strategies.

The Yieldstreet debacle underscores a significant issue in the fintech and alternative investment sectors: the essential need for transparent communication and robust risk management. Investors must be fully aware of the platforms they trust with their funds, including any third-party dependencies and associated risks. The inconsistencies in Yieldstreet’s public statements versus the current situation highlight this necessity.

Regulatory authorities may need to investigate and ensure that financial service providers adhere to strict transparency and disclosure standards. This would help protect investors from unforeseen risks and maintain confidence in the financial system.

A Wall Street financial analyst said: “The unfolding situation with Yieldstreet serves as a stark reminder of the importance of transparency, honesty, and strong risk management in the investment world. Investors are urged to exercise caution, perform comprehensive due diligence, and stay informed about the platforms they use. As the story develops, it is crucial for Yieldstreet to address these concerns openly and take steps to rebuild investor trust. This story is still evolving. Investors affected by the Yieldstreet account freezes are encouraged to stay informed and seek professional advice to navigate this challenging situation.”