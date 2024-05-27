More trade bodies announce to back PIAF in LCCI polls 2024

The Pakistan Industrial and Traders Associations Front (PIAF) continued to secure more support as traders of Hafeez Center, Hall Road Khidmat Group and several more associations have announced to back the PIAF-Founders Alliance in the LCCI upcoming elections of 2024. The PIAF leadership also nominated its second expected candidate for Lahore Chamber Election 2024 from the Hafeez Centre trade body during their visit to the Piaf Office.

Speaking on the occasion, PIAF patron-in-chief Mian Anjum Nisar and PIAF Chairman Faheemur Rehman Saigol said that PIAF-Founders Alliance always raised its voice for early solution of various issues being faced by the business community. He said Alliance would continue its efforts. Hafeez Centre trade body’s newly-elected office-bearers paid rich tributes to the PIAF leadership in general and Mian Anjum Nisar in particular. They said that Alliance has honored the traders of Hafeez Centre by giving representation to its chairman.

PIAF Chairman Faheemur Rehman Saigol said that Hafeez Center has always played an important role in the elections of the Lahore Chamber. In the biggest election of the business community of Lahore, PIAF will be successful once again with the confidence of businessmen and industrialists. After two years, the chamber elections are taking place for which we all have to work very hard. The leadership of Piaf is always active in solving the problems of the business community on all forums and will not spare any effort in the future.

This time also PIAF Founder Alliance will win all the seats with the support of all the markets of Lahore. Former Executive Committee Member of Lahore Chamber and EC Member PIAF Sheikh Muhammad Fayyaz, President Hafeez Center Fayyaz Butt and Hall Road Khitmat Group President Babar Mehmood were also present. Hundreds of traders and industrialists from Hall Road and adjacent markets also participated in the meeting.