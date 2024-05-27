PCMEA announces dates for world exhibition in October

The Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) has officially announced the dates for this year’s highly anticipated World Exhibition, set to take place in October. Scheduled for October 12 to 14 at a prestigious local hotel in Lahore, the three-day international exhibition promises to showcase the finest craftsmanship in the carpet industry. Stall applications are now open for interested participants. Under the chair of Senior Vice Chairman Usman Ashraf, a meeting was convened to discuss exhibition preparations and engage with potential foreign buyers. Esteemed members, including Major (Rtd) Akhtar Nazir, Saeed Khan, and Faisal Saeed Khan, participated in the productive session. Usman Ashraf expressed enthusiasm over the keen interest shown by foreign buyers, citing promising results from preliminary contacts. Anticipating a robust turnout, he envisioned substantial export deals that would further fortify Pakistan’s handmade carpet industry. To expand market reach, the association plans to invite buyers from additional countries as delegates.