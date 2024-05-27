What is Hania’s recipe to deal with online trolling?

Pakistan showbiz industry actor Hania Aamir has recently revealed her way to deal with online trolling. She recently participated in the show where she talked about various subjects ranging from personal life to the showbiz world.

On the question of facing unnecessary online trolling, the actor answered that the hateful opinions do not really affect her as she is not bothered to give them attention.

She added if her mother or manager will advise her, she will pay attention as they know her personally and want the best for her. She remarked that the netizens should also display some sense of compassion and empathy when commenting.