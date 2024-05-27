Ali Gul Mallah advises Durefishan to lose weight

Renowned Sindhi artist Ali Gul Mallah, celebrated for his comedic role in the popular drama ‘Ishq Murshid’, has advised his co-star Durefishan Saleem to lose weight.

Ali Gul Mallah, a seasoned Sindhi artist with a three-decade-long career, shot to fame following the success of ‘Ishq Murshid’, where he captivated audiences with his comical performance.

His character, known for providing comic relief and aiding the hero, played by Bilal Abbas Khan, garnered immense popularity among fans.

During a recent appearance on a private TV channel’s program, host Sahir Lodhi posed a question to Ali Gul Mallah about his advice for actress Durefishan.

In response, Ali Gul Mallah suggested that she should consider losing weight, stating, “she should reduce her weight a little, they are a little healthy, just make them healthy, that means dieting.”

However, the host interjected, expressing his belief that the Ishq Murshid star is perfect just the way she is. This exchange sparked controversy on social media, with users expressing displeasure and anger over Ali Gul Mallah’s remarks, while some defended his opinion.

‘Ishq Murshid’, which premiered on October 8, 2023, garnered immense popularity throughout its run, drawing praise not only for its engaging storyline but also for the chemistry between the lead pair, Bilal Abbas Khan and Durefishan.

Mallah, along with the rest of the cast, received widespread acclaim from viewers for their performances in the series.