Diljit Dosanjh rocks the stage with ‘Uddi Ja’

Indian Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh has once again proven his love for Pakistani music with a grand entry at his recent concert in the USA.?The singer, known for his energetic live performances, entered the stage to the tunes of “Uddi Ja”, a popular Coke Studio song by Pakistani singer Mohsin Abbas Haider.

The crowd was thrilled to hear the iconic song, which was sung, written, and composed by Mohsin Abbas Haider.

Diljit Dosanjh’s gesture was met with appreciation and gratitude from the Pakistani singer himself, who took to social media to thank the Indian singer.

“Thank you Paaji for honouring my Song ‘Uddi Ja’. Much Love and Respect,” Mohsin Abbas Haider wrote on Instagram.

This is not the first time Diljit Dosanjh has showcased his love for Pakistani music. In a previous concert, he sang Shazia Manzoor’s “Battian Bujhai Rakhdi”, another popular Pakistani song.

Diljit Dosanjh’s appreciation for Pakistani music has won him a massive following in Pakistan, and his gestures have been seen as a symbol of unity and cultural exchange between the two countries.

The singer’s concert entry video has gone viral on social media, with fans praising his performance and his love for Pakistani music.