‘Norah’ becomes first Saudi film to screen at Cannes Film Festival

The Saudi film ‘Norah’ has made history by becoming the first Saudi Arabian film to screen at the 77th Cannes Film Festival held in Cannes, France.

The film was screened on Thursday, May 23, at the “Un Certain Regard” section of the festival. It is competing with 19 other films from around the world.

Let’s know about the film – Norah is filmed entirely in AlUla and directed by Tawfik Al-Zaidi. The film is set in the Kingdom in the 1990s during a period of increased conservatism, where art and painting were strictly prohibited for religious reasons. The film stars Maria Bahrawi and Yaqoub Al-Farhan, with Abdullah Al-Sadhan in a supporting role. It is a poignant narrative about an orphaned, illiterate woman in Saudi Arabia who grapples with an arranged marriage and seeks self-expression. Nora, played by Maria Bahrawi, meets Nader, a retired artist who transitions to a village schoolteacher after abandoning painting.

Two individuals find solace in each other, igniting a creative spark within themselves.

The film premiered in Saudi Arabia in December 2023 at the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah. It is scheduled to premiere in Saudi and international theaters on June 20, 2024. Saudi Arabia is thriving in its entertainment sector, demonstrating its commitment to economic diversification and attracting international visitors.