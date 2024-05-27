Ellen DeGeneres says she was kicked out of show business for being mean

Ellen DeGeneres is laying it all out. Two years after walking away from her eponymous daytime talk show – which was mired in allegations of a toxic workplace during its final years-the comedian reflected on the controversy and its impact on her. “I got kicked out of show business,” Ellen quipped during her stand-up comedy set at the Coronet Theater in West Hollywood April 24, per Rolling Stone. “There’s no mean people in show business.” “The ‘be kind’ girl wasn’t kind,” the 66-year-old continued. “I became this one-dimensional character who gave stuff away and danced up steps. Do you know how hard it is to dance up steps? Would a mean person dance up steps?” In 2020, 11 current and former Ellen DeGeneres Show employees detailed their experience on the talk show, which they described as a toxic work environment, in an explosive BuzzFeed News report. Some mentioned facing microaggressions, favoritism by executive producers and claims of unexpected terminations.