‘I’m not working tomorrow’: Party starts for Leverkusen boss Alonso

Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso said he was ready for a big night after his club sealed the double on Saturday, telling reporters: “I’m not working tomorrow.”

Asked if he would celebrate with the players in the German capital, before the club returns to Leverkusen for a parade on Sunday, Alonso replied “of course”.

“We need to enjoy it. We need to release the tension from the whole season.

Leverkusen won the Bundesliga unbeaten — the club’s first league title — and lifted the German Cup on Saturday after Granit Xhaka scored the only goal in a 1-0 win against Kaiserslautern. Alonso’s first full season managing at the top level finished with a Bundesliga and German Cup double, a Europa League final and a stunning record of just one loss in 53 games. Leverkusen’s only loss came in Wednesday’s Europa League final against Serie A side Atalanta, but Alonso’s charges rebounded in dogged fashion. “I need a bit more time to grasp it. It was a dream season. To be able to celebrate here is incredible — we need to enjoy it,” Alonso told Germany’s ARD network.