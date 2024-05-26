I want to see every citizen of Punjab prosperous & healthy: CM Punjab

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s endeavours for the uplift of health sector bore fruit as thousands of patients got benefited from the ‘Field Hospitals’ and ‘Clinic-On-Wheels’ projects in the rural and urban areas of the province. Cancer, TB, and Hepatitis patients are being provided free medicines at their doorsteps.

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif while expressing satisfaction over the ‘Field Hospitals’ and ‘Clinic On Wheels’ projects said, ”We want to see every citizen of Punjab happy, prosperous and healthy. Every sector’s uplift is my priority but I have focused my utmost attention on the improvement of health facilities in the province. The efforts of doctors and paramedic staff engaged in providing treatment facilities to the people at their doorsteps in spite of scorching heat are highly praiseworthy.

I am myself monitoring provision of health and treatment services to thousands of patients through ‘Field Hospitals’ and ‘Clinic On Wheels’ projects. My public service spirit gains further strength on seeing fruitful benefits of health reforms. We are providing state-of-the-art health facilities where they are found inadequate. Upgradation and revamping of health centres and hospitals is ongoing across the province. We are undertaking measures so as to make the first government cancer hospital functional in the province. Work has already been launched on the project to establish a complete cardiology and paeds block in every district of Punjab. I received a public service spirit in inheritance, and I want provision of each and every facility for the masses across the province.”

Tribute

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif paid tribute to the great sacrifice of martyred Captain Hussain Jahangir and martyred Havaldar Shafique Ullah in an operation against terrorists in Peshawar’s suburban area Hassan Khel. The Chief Minister offered condolence and expressed her heartfelt sympathies with the martyred family members. She said,” The martyred Captain Hussain Jahangir and martyred Havaldar Shafique Ullah laid down their precious lives for the sake of their dear homeland. Our brave soldiers always stamped out anti-state elements without caring for their lives, and I salute the noble spirit of martyrs. The whole nation is standing with the Pakistan Army, and Pakistan Army is our pride.

Condolence

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed her deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of an eminent actor Talat Hussain. The CM offered condolence and expressed her heartfelt sympathies with the family members. CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif while paying tribute to the artistic services of Talat Hussain said that Talat Hussain held a unique distinction in the art of acting.