Loss of Raisi, Abdollahian irreparable: COAS

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Sunday had a telephonic call with Chief of General Staff of Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri and extended deep condolences over the sad and unfortunate incident of helicopter crash on May 19 which led to demise of President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Amir Abdollahain and other important officials, the military said in a statement.

Raisi, along with Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, Governor of East Azerbaijan Province Malek Rahmati, head of Raisi’s bodyguard team Mehdi Mousavi, and Iranian Supreme Leader’s representative in the province Mohammad Ali Al-e-Hashem, died in a helicopter crash in northern Azerbaijan on May 19.

The Pakistani government had expressed its condolences to the Iranian government and people over the tragic loss of life.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief expressed that Late President Ebrahim Raisi and Late Foreign Minister Amir Abdollahian were exceptional leaders and true friends of Pakistan. He highlighted that loss of both the leaders and others was truly tragic and irreparable. COAS, on behalf of all ranks of Pakistan Army, extended prayers for the departed souls and well wishes for the bereaved families.

General Munir said that Pakistan has historic, cultural and brotherly ties with Iran and the armed forces of Pakistan and Iran have always stood together. General Bagheri thanked COAS for sharing grief and vowed to continue the cooperation between the two militaries.