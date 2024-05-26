Man throws two daughters into canal over dispute with wife

A man threw his two daughters, aged 8 and 10, into a canal in Chechawatni due to a dispute with his wife. According to the rescue service, the 8-year-old girl was saved while the 10-year-old girl died after drowning.

The police said that the man identified as Fahim Javed has been arrested and a case is being registered at the Saddar Police Station. The suspect is a

resident of Kallar Kahar and was in dispute with his wife over maintenance allowance. His wife had also filed a plea in the court, seeking the maintenance allowance

Earlier in a similar incident on May 3, a man committed suicide after killing his two wives and four children in Faisalabad over financial problems. The incident took place in the Gulshan-e-Madina Colony of Faisalabad.