Shooters in Lahore murder a recently released citizen

In Lahore’s Harbanspura area, a murder took place in broad daylight, and the police failed to catch the shooters. A citizen who had been released from jail a few days ago was killed in broad daylight. According to the police, unknown individuals entered Akhtar’s house and killed Waheed Butt. The assailants fired four shots at Waheed Butt. Two days prior, shooters had attacked actress Zainab in the Defense B area, and she was shot in the face. She is in serious condition and undergoing treatment at General Hospital. In the past month, 5 Punjab police officers have also died because of shooters. However, Lahore police have also failed to apprehend these parachuters. Despite being equipped with modern technology, the Punjab police have not been able to control the shooters. Controlling these shooters has become a major challenge for Lahore police.

It should be noted that in the first four months of this year, 132 people have been killed across the city for various reasons. According to police records, the Cantonment Division topped the list with 36 murder cases, Model Town Division ranked second with 28 cases, and City Division ranked third with 26 murder cases. In Iqbal Town Division, 20 cases were registered, 18 cases in Sadar Division, and 4 murder cases were registered in Civil Lines Division in four months. On this occasion, DIG Operations Lahore, Faisal Kamran, stated that the culprits will be arrested very soon. The peace of Lahore will not be allowed to deteriorate. Some rogue elements want to disrupt the peace of Lahore, but no one is above the law. Protecting the lives and property of people is the responsibility of Punjab police, and peace will be restored in Lahore very soon.