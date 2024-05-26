Kandhkot: Five abducted bank employees return home

Five employees of a microfinance bank, who had been kidnapped from the Indus Highway last month, have returned to home, reported on Sunday.

Family members have been happy after return of their abducted relatives, while police said to be unaware of the returned of the kidnapped bank employees.

Families of the victims earlier said that the kidnappers had phoned them and demanded Rs8 million for the release of hostages.

Sources said that the bandits have released abducted persons with involvement of political and tribal influential persons and payment of ransom money.

The relatives of abducted bank employees had earlier, blocked a section of the Indus Highway in Kashmore in protest against police failure to recover their loved ones.

The protesters told media that bandits kidnapped Altaf Ahmad Golo, Alam Golo, Gulab Dahani, Farman Ali Langah and Shahnawaz Naseerani, who were working as recovery men with a microfinance bank and took them to riverine area.

The katcha area (riverine forests) of Sindh, has been a hotbed of criminals, which have recently become bolder to challenge the authorities and commit rampant kidnappings for ransom and killings.

The authorities have yet failed to uproot the criminals posing threat to adjacent areas as well as inter-provincial traffic with other parts of the country.