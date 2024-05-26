Three children of a family died of measles in Khairpur

In a terrible round of measles, three children of the same family died while other four were reported in critical condition in Khairpur.

The deceased children, living near Kanab, were identified as two-year-old Dadan, one-year-old Junaid, and four-year-old girl Sameera. As per the information, almost 200 children have been reported suffering from measles throughout the city.

Severe shortage of medicines, including poor sanitation arrangements were also reported in hospitals. Citizens of the city complained that the administration has not taken any precautions to control the epidemic yet.