Police arrest gang involved in kidnapping for ransom in law enforcers’ uniforms

A gang involved in kidnapping for ransom while wearing uniforms of different law enforcement agencies has been arrested from Sangla Hill, reported on Sunday.

According to the details, the suspects were apprehended in the Sangla Hill area, and uniforms of some sensitive institutes, weapons, and other equipment were recovered. The gang impersonated security personnel to abduct citizens under the guise of investigation.

They had kidnapped two individuals and extorted millions of rupees in ransom, looting cash and gold jewelry from the victims’ homes in the past. Recently, the gang kidnapped two citizens in Thatta Langar and received a heavy amount of ransom payments from the victims family. The gang also stole 11 tolas of gold jewelry, Rs2.3 million in cash, and mobile phones from a citizen during robbery in a house. According to police sources, the gang has been involved in numerous similar incidents in Hafizabad and other districts. The investigation is ongoing, with further revelations expected.