The Punjab government has issued a directive to lower the prices of various bakery items, including double bread. This decision follows a significant decrease in the prices of wheat and flour.

Punjab Food Minister Bilal Yasin convened a meeting to address the issue, which included participation from the Secretary of Food, DG Food Authority, DG Industries, the Deputy Commissioner, the Bakery Association, and representatives from various brands.

During the meeting, Minister Yasin highlighted that wheat and flour prices have dropped by 30 to 48% over the past two months. Consequently, he urged for a reduction in the prices of bakery products such as double bread, buns, and rice. The stakeholders have been given until May 27 to voluntarily implement these price reductions. The administration across Punjab will ensure the availability of bakery products at these new, lower prices.

In a related statement, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif emphasized the government’s commitment to alleviating inflation and providing relief to the public. She welcomed the recent announcement of a $10 billion investment by AE, viewing it as a testament to international confidence in the PML-N government. She noted that positive economic indicators, such as record-setting performance in the Pakistan Stock Market, promise a brighter future for the country.