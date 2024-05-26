Onion export from Pakistan exceeds $210mn

For the first time in the country’s history, the export of onions from Pakistan has exceeded 210 million dollars, while by the end of this year, the said export will reach 250 million dollars, which is a record. The spokesperson of Pakistan Fruit and Vegetable Exporters Association said that for the first time in the country’s history, the export of onions has reached a record level, which is the highest in the history of any product including fruits and vegetables. According to the spokesman, from July 2023 to April 2024, the export of onion from the country was recorded more than 210 million dollars, while earlier in the history of the country, there were only more exports of orange, which was 210 million dollars. He stated that by the end of this year, the export of onions will reach 250 million dollars. According to the statement, due to the ban on the export of Indian onions, Pakistan has got new markets and now Pakistani onions have gained access to the major markets of the world, including the Far East and the Middle East. He added that even in the top stores of the world, Pakistani onions are available for sale today. The government has to take immediate steps to increase the shelf life of onions as new markets for Pakistani onions may develop in the coming times.