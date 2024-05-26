South Punjab, parts of Sindh swelter under extreme heat

Karachi and various other cities of Sindh sizzled on Saturday with temperatures higher than normal ranges as the ongoing heatwave tightens its grip over the province.

On Friday, Moenjodaro was ranked the hottest place in the country with highest temperature recorded as 51C.

On Saturday, the mercury shot up multiple degrees higher than normal temperature levels in Karachi, Dadu, Jacobabad and other cities in Sindh. As per the stats shared by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the port city witnessed 37°C, over two degrees higher than the normal temperature in the summer season.

Meanwhile, the highest temperature in the province was recorded in Dadu and Moenjodaro, where the mercury soared as high as 49.5°C, which is respectively four and five degrees higher than normal.

Doctors in hospitals of Jacobabad, where the mercury level soared to an unprecedented 50°C on Thursday, were busy treating patients as more people buckled under a severe heatwave sizzling across the region. Over a thousand camps had been set up in Sindh last week in anticipation of severely hot weather.

The disaster management authorities said that the measure had been taken to provide relief to affected people, and to help reduce instances of heatstroke and other heat-related diseases. Pakistan is currently hit by a severe heatwave, which is likely to intensify further in coming days. The ongoing heatwave will be followed by two more heatwaves, set to hit in early and late June, the Met Office forecast.

As per Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz, the ongoing heatwave is likely to prevail till the first week of June.

Schools in the province had also postponed annual examinations scheduled for last week, including in the mega port city of Karachi, which is home to more than 20 million people.

Moreover, half of students in the country were shut out of schools for a week as the nation took crisis measures to lessen the effect of a series of heatwaves.

Some 26 million students will be out of lessons in Punjab, the country’s most populous province, which has ordered schools to close for the summer break one week early because of the soaring temperatures.

The Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has cautioned that heatwave is expected in Punjab till Monday during which temperature may rise up to 45C-48C, Radio Pakistan reported. The PDMA spokesman said that heatwave may be severe in districts of southern Punjab, including Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, DG Khan, and Multan.

All departments concerned have been directed to remain alert to meet any untoward situation. The spokesman said citizens are being made aware about dangers of heatwave through media.