Pakistan TV anchor arrested in Greece for ‘waving’ country’s flag

Pakistani anchor and athlete Mona Khan was arrested in Greece for waving the Pakistani flag while on a hiking trip. According to her coach, Yusuf, Mona Khan was detained by Greek police after she displayed a Pakistani flag during a hike.

In a reported conversation, Mona Khan claimed that the police mistreated her, forcibly gathering all hikers and singling her out when she indicated she would wave the Pakistani flag. Following her affirmation, she was taken into custody.

Mona Khan had traveled to Greece with her son, who remained in Athens while she embarked on the hiking expedition. Reports suggest that her mobile phone was confiscated by the Greek authorities during the arrest.

The Pakistani Embassy in Greece has intervened, seeking consular access to Mona Khan. Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch confirmed that the embassy is actively investigating the circumstances surrounding her detention. Yusuf, Mona Khan’s coach, has made an urgent appeal to the Pakistani government to secure her immediate release. The incident has heightened concerns over the safety and treatment of Pakistani nationals abroad.