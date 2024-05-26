First wife’s permission for second marriage challenged in Shariat court

A petition has been lodged at the Federal Shariat Court Lahore Registry, challenging the legality of the law mandating permission from the first wife for a second marriage. Asserting that this requirement violates both the Constitution and Islamic principles, the petitioner seeks its annulment.

The petitioner claims the law violates the constitutional right to enact legislation compliant with Islamic teachings. They argue that the existence of a large number of unmarried women over 35 highlights the need to abolish this restriction, which they believe clashes with Islamic values. The petition targets key players like the Ministry of Law and the Islamic Ideological Council, reflecting the potentially far-reaching consequences of the court’s decision. This challenge comes in the wake of recent cases where men faced jail time for marrying a second time without their first wife’s consent, underlining the ongoing legal debate regarding marital rights and obligations in Pakistan.