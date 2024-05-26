Safe City project launched in Dasu, Chilas to protect foreign nationals

Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday chaired a meeting focused on the establishment of the Safe City Project in Dasu and Chilas to ensure the security of Chinese and other foreign nationals.

Naqvi announced the formation of a special committee tasked with developing a comprehensive plan for the project. The committee has been directed to submit its final recommendations within 15 days. “The prime minister has directed the establishment of the Safe City Project in Dasu and Chilas,” Naqvi stated. He emphasised that the project should be implemented following the models of the Safe City projects in Islamabad and Lahore.

“The purpose of Safe City is not just to install cameras but to create a system equipped with advanced technology and artificial intelligence tools,” he added. “This project will ensure comprehensive surveillance and security of the entire area.” Naqvi assured that the Islamabad Police would provide full support for the initiative. He directed the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA), Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Police, and Islamabad Police to jointly prepare the plan.

A committee comprising IG Islamabad, RPO Hazara, and a WAPDA representative has been constituted to oversee the project. “It is our responsibility to ensure the security of Chinese citizens working for the progress and development of Pakistan,” Naqvi asserted. “No effort will be spared in this regard.”

The meeting was attended by Federal Secretary for Interior Khurram Ali Agha, Chairman WAPDA Lieutenant-General (retd) Sajjad Ghani, Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa, and IG Islamabad Ali Nasir Rizvi. Additional Chief Secretary Home, Additional IG Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, and RPO Hazara joined via video link.