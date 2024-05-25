Daily Times

Child killed in gas leakage explosion

inp

A child was killed and two other persons were injured in an explosion triggered by a gas leak inside a home in Sukheke, Hafizabad late Friday night.

According to details, the explosion occurred in a house located in Kot Sarwar area near Sukheke when a family attempted to light a gas stove in the kitchen filled with gas that had leaked.

A fire broke out in the house after the explosion due to which a seven-year-old child was killed and two other persons were wounded. Rescue teams reached the spot and bought the fire under control. Rescue teams shifted the dead and injured to hospital.

