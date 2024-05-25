Fire sweeps paper factory at Haripur’s Hattar Industrial Estat

Rescue 1122 reacted swiftly and extinguished the fire at a factory in Hattar Industrial Estate at Haripur in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP)on Saturday.

According to reports, as soon as they learnt about the fire in the Horison Paper Mills, firefighters from Rescue 1122, Haripur and Khanpur Station rushed to the site and started dousing the flames along with the industrial estate’s fire brigade.

And after hectic efforts of four hours, the firefighters managed to put out the blaze by pouring 40,000 liters of water on the burning structure.

Two fire vehicles and eight rescue personnel participated in the operation.

As per the initial reports, it was the fuel stored at the factory’s power generation unit that had caught the fire, which eventually spread to other units of the factory.

Two cars were completely burnt after fire erupted at a workshop at Quaid-e-Millat Road in Khanpur in southern Punjab.

Soon after learning about the incident, the firefighters reached the site and started extinguishing the blaze.

According to reports, the explosion of firecrackers by members of a marriage party led to the fire.

The car owners, on the other hand, said that they had suffered a loss of Rs2.5 million.