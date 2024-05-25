‘Bado Badi’ hits the Internet with 19 million views in a month

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s recently released song ‘Bado Badi’ hit the internet with 19 million views in just one month.

The singer, in his latest release ‘Bado Badi’ on YouTube, enlisted the help of his friend as a model.

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan has gained immense popularity as both a social media sensation and a talented singer, captivating audience with his viral interpretations of well-known tunes.

The singer is well-known in his fraternity for his passion for singing.

The song is currently trending internationally. The social media users, digital creators, singers and other people are making reels on Bado Badi.

The song is trending in India and their content creators and celebrities are deeply influenced by it.

They all are posting Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s reels and also digging his old songs.

Some are sharing the personal information of the singer in their short reels. Many social media users are also sharing the original song Bado Badi, sung by madam Noor Jehan.

Diljit Dosanjh and Guru Randhawa also made reels on Bado Badi. Fans are remembering Tahir Shah.