Saboor joins list of celebrities to get Dubai golden visa

News Desk

Saboor Aly has become the latest from the ever-glamorous fashion world to join the list of Pakistani celebrities bestowed with the Dubai Golden Visa. The actor has made the audience applaud her work in many a project shared the jovial news on her Instagram handle. In her post, Aly expressed her heartfelt praise for Dubai saying, “Thanks to Dubai, which I can now call my home, I finally got my golden visa.” Meanwhile, the actor also extended praise for Mohammad Moazzam Qureshi, a Pakistani based in the Emirate who has been very active in the golden visa process. This visa provides several advantages, including a 10-year residency permit, the freedom to live and work in Dubai and access to superior education and healthcare services.

