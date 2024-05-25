PDMA Sindh urges mitigation measures ahead of 2024 flood and rain season

In a crucial address, Mr. Imdad Hussain Siddiqui, Director (Operations), Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Sindh, called upon all District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMAs) to ensure comprehensive mitigation measures for the upcoming 2024 flood and heavy rain season.

During his speech, Mr. Siddiqui emphasized the critical need for proactive steps to protect lives and infrastructure. He stated, “It is imperative that all DDMAs across Sindh implement robust mitigation strategies to minimize the impact of floods and heavy rains. Ensuring the safety and well-being of our communities is our foremost priority.” The Director (Operations) highlighted that early preparedness and effective response mechanisms are essential to address the anticipated weather challenges. In this context, PDMA, in collaboration with IOM and UNOCHA, has initiated the MSRNA Training under the Information Management and Assessment Preparedness program. This training aims to equip PDMA and DDMA staff, along with local NGOs from various districts, with the necessary skills to enhance disaster preparedness and response. The workshop was a great success, with participation from all thirty DDMAs and good representation from INGOs/National NGOs. In a crucial address, Mr. Imdad Hussain Siddiqui, Director (Operations), Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Sindh, called upon all District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMAs) to ensure comprehensive mitigation measures for the upcoming 2024 flood and heavy rain season.

