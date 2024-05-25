Most wanted MQM London accused arrested in joint operation

Pakistan Rangers and District City Police have successfully apprehended the notorious criminal Muhammad Hamid, also known as Pia, following a joint operation in Karachi’s Eidgah area. Acting on intelligence inputs, law enforcement agencies swiftly moved in and detained the suspect,

recovering a hand grenade from his possession during the operation.

According to police, Muhammad Hamid, with a history of criminal activities dating back to 1994, has been implicated in a string of serious offenses including target killings, involvement in political violence, and organized robbery. Initially associated with MQM Haqiqi in 2009, the accused later shifted allegiance to the MQM London group.

During the course of preliminary investigations, shocking revelations emerged regarding Hamid’s involvement in various criminal activities. These include his leadership role in a dacoit group, perpetration of target killings, and his alleged participation in the Lyari gang war. Furthermore, Hamid has confessed to his involvement in bank robberies, extortion, and the illegal supply of firearms, including Kalashnikovs and MGs.

Authorities disclosed that Hamid and his accomplices are believed to have looted a substantial amount of gold and valuables from multiple jewelry shops, totaling 123 tolas. Additionally, the accused has been implicated in the tragic killing of a police officer, further underscoring the gravity of his offenses.

With 11 cases already registered against him across various police stations, Muhammad Hamid now faces intensified scrutiny as law enforcement agencies continue their efforts to apprehend his remaining associates. The swift action taken by Pakistan Rangers and District City Police underscores the unwavering commitment to combating organized crime and ensuring the safety and security of Karachi’s residents.