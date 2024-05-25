Sindh govt starts clearing Lyari Riverbed of encroachments

In a significant move, the Government of Sindh through Commissioner Karachi has started operation against illegal encroachments from the 38 km long Lyari Riverbed. In a decisive move to reclaim public land from illegal encroachers, the Office of the Assistant Commissioner, SITE, District Keamari along with Sindh Police and Rangers conducted a comprehensive anti-encroachment operation in the Lyari Riverbed from May 16 to May 18, 2024. Although the operation faced resistance from encroachers, but it completed with 80 percent success on its clearance goals, said a statement issued on Saturday. The operation, ordered by Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi, aimed to clear significant portions of the riverbed encroached by various illegal structures and activities.

The first phase of the anti-encroachment drive commenced in the Pak Colony Old Golimar area, targeting an area over one kilometer long. Various illegal parking facilities, sand-crushing plants, water plants, and makeshift housing structures were identified.

Notably, one of the heads of the illegal parking mafia was arrested, and 75 percent of the encroachments were cleared. The operation faced resistance from a mob of 300-400 people, but the government officials handled them through successful negotiations and carried on the drive for the next two days.