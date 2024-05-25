NHA announces 30% hike in toll tax starting from July

The National Highway Authority (NHA) has announced a 30% increase in toll taxes, effective from July 1, 2024.

The toll hike applies across National Highways, M1, M3, M4, M5, and the Havelian Mansehra Expressway. Under the new rates, car toll tax on national highways will rise from Rs 30 to Rs 40. Wagon toll tax will increase from Rs 50 to Rs 70, and bus toll tax will go from Rs 100 to Rs 130. Toll taxes for two to

three-axle trucks will jump from Rs 120 to Rs. 150, while heavy trucks will see an increase from Rs 250 to Rs 350. For the M1 motorway, car toll tax will escalate from Rs 240 to Rs 360. Wagon toll tax will rise from Rs 400 to Rs 550, and the toll for 13 to 14-seat coasters will go up from Rs. 550 to Rs 700. Bus toll tax on the M1 will increase from Rs 700 to Rs 1000, and the toll for two and three-axle trucks will go from Rs 1040 to Rs 1300. On the M5 motorway, running from Multan to Sukkur, car toll tax will surge from Rs 680 to Rs 900.