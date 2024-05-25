Remembering a Fearless Chronicler: Nasrullah Gadani’s Heroic Legacy

In an extraordinary display of solidarity, the people of Sindh bid a heartfelt farewell to Nasrullah Gadani, a courageous journalist who sacrificed his life in the pursuit of truth and justice for the marginalized masses of Sindh. His untimely passing sent shockwaves across the province, drawing thousands to pay homage to a hero who fearlessly exposed the deep-seated injustices within society.

As the ambulance carrying his remains navigated through bustling streets, a sea of mourners adorned the path with rose petals, a fitting tribute to a champion of the oppressed. In his hometown, Qabool Khan Gadani, an outpouring of grief transformed the village into a sanctuary of sorrow, as multitudes from all walks of life gathered to bid a final farewell to a journalist who had become the voice of the voiceless.

Gadani’s unwavering dedication to his craft shone through his writings for Sindhi Daily Awami Awaz and his bold presence on social media, where he fearlessly shed light on the myriad issues afflicting Sindh. Despite facing backlash from powerful entities, he remained resolute in his pursuit of truth, even in the face of peril. His loved ones, overwhelmed with sorrow, laid him to rest in a local graveyard amidst a sea of mourners.

On social media, users honored his bravery by sharing his work and crafting poetry in his memory, with the hashtag #ڀوتارmyfoot (feudal lord my foot) – a defiant slogan that encapsulated his unwavering stance against feudalism and oppression, symbolized by the phrase emblazoned on his motorbike.

Political figures, including PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, joined in offering condolences, pledging to ensure justice for Gadani’s grieving family. Journalists, rallying behind their fallen comrade, staged protests and walkouts during Sindh Assembly sessions, demanding swift action against those responsible for his tragic demise. Press clubs across Sindh flew black flags in mourning, underscoring the profound impact of Gadani’s fearless reporting.

Advocate Touqeer Kalwar, a close friend and colleague, fondly recalled Gadani’s unwavering courage in the face of adversity. “He faced attacks and imprisonment, yet he never wavered in his commitment to truth and justice,” Kalwar remarked. Gadani’s investigative reporting had brought to light the deficiencies within the local police department and exposed the enduring issue of dacoity in Sindh’s riverine areas.

As the investigation into his murder unfolds, the people of Sindh stand united in their demand for justice. Three suspects have been apprehended, and authorities are diligently working to uncover the motives behind this heinous act. For Gadani’s family, colleagues, and the countless individuals whose lives he touched through his reporting, his legacy will endure as a beacon of hope and a testament to the power of fearless journalism.