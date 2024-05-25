CM inaugurates Pakistan’s largest Multan Road Interchange

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz while formally inaugurating Lahore Ring Road Southern Loop-3 and Pakistan’s largest Multan Road Interchange said that toll tax for traffic on SL-3 to be waived off for one month. She directed the authorities concerned to take immediate steps for the construction of SL-4 project.

Madam Chief Minister inspected the road from Ada Plot to Multan Road Interchange, besides Multan Road Interchange on Lahore Ring Road.

Provincial Communications Minister Malik Soheb Ahmed Barth gave a detailed briefing to Madam Chief Minister on the project. He briefed, “SL-3 Multan Road Interchange is the biggest interchange in Punjab. Traffic coming from south will be able to reach airport in a few minutes on 8-km long Lahore Ring Road Southern Loop 3.” He added, “SL3 is very important for traffic management in Lahore. Traffic rush will also be reduced on Thokar and Canal Roads.”

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif appreciated the work of Secretary Construction & Works and his team.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, MNA Afzal Khokhar and Special Assistant to the CM Zeeshan Malik accompanied Madam Chief Minister. Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, IG Dr Usman Anwar, Commissioner Zaid Bin Maqsood, Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider and other relevant officers were also present.

Separately, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif had a meeting with Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf, in which social services of Pakistan Navy were discussed.

Madam Chief Minister said, “The veterans of Pakistan Navy who defend Pakistan’s maritime boundaries are commendable.” She added, “Pakistanis hold in high regard the valuable services of Pakistan Navy.”

Rear Admiral Rizwan Ahmed Rear Admiral Shahzad Hamid and Commodore Sajid also attended the meeting. Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman and Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Sajid Zafar Dal were also present.

“Every sector of public welfare is my priority,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif in a meeting with Member National Assembly Dr Shazra Mansab and former MNA Chaudhry Abid Raza Kotla, in which development projects and public issues of Nankana Sahib and Gujarat were discussed.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif assured them to resolve public issues at the earliest. She said, “We will ensure the solution of public problems at all costs.”

Madam Chief Minister apprised them, “Solid waste management and landfill sites will be established across the province.” She said, “2500 primary health centers and 300 rural health centers are being revamped across the province.”

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “State-of-the-art cardiology and paeds units will be set up in district hospitals.” She added, “We will ensure the provision of best treatment facilities in every district so that no one has to go to another city for treatment.”

Both public representatives appreciated Madam Chief Minister for her efforts to reduce inflation.

Rana Mubashar Iqbal, MPA Malik Anas, Special Assistant to the CM Zeeshan Malik also attended the meeting.