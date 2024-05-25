K-Electric proposes Rs10.69 per unit increase in tarrif

Karachiites to be fried this summer as the electricity supply company K-Electric has proposed an increase of 10.69 rupees per unit in the base tariff under the seven-year Multi-Year Tariff (MYT) plan.

The current average base tariff is Rs34 per unit, and K-Electric has proposed raising it to Rs44.69 per unit. As per the report, K-Electric has submitted its Multi-Year Tariff (MYT) proposal for the period from 2023 to 2030 to National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA). The request includes setting the electricity price’s Energy Purchase Price (EPP) component at 18.88 rupees per unit and the Capacity Purchase Price (CPP) component at Rs12.54 per unit.

The proposal also included the Transmission Charges Rs3.48 per unit, Distribution Charges Rs3.84 per unit, Operation & Maintenance charges 0.42 rupees per unit, Retail Margin Rs0.59 per unit, Recovery Loss Allowance Rs2.88 per unit, and Working Capital Rs2.07 per unit. The channel reported that NEPRA has sought feedback from stakeholders on K-Electric’s request within seven days.