Shahid Afridi named as ICC T20 World Cup 2024 ambassador

The International Cricket Council (ICC) named former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi as ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 ambassador on Friday. Afridi joined the elusive list of ambassadors for the mega-event, including the fastest man on Earth Usain Bolt, West Indies’ legend Chris Gayle and Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh.

The former all-rounder expressed his excitement about being the ambassador of the T20 World Cup and shared his best memories from the tournament, including lifting the coveted trophy in 2009. “The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is an event that is very close to my heart,” said Afridi. “From being Player of the Tournament in the inaugural edition to lifting the trophy in 2009, some of my favourite career highlights have come from competing on this stage.

“T20 World Cups have gone from strength to strength in recent years, and I’m thrilled to be part of this edition, where we will see more teams, more matches and even more drama than ever before. “I am particularly excited to witness the India v Pakistan fixture on 9 June. It is one of the great rivalries in sport and New York will be a fitting stage for this unmissable encounter between two great teams.”

Shahid Afridi featured in six T20 World Cups for Pakistan and was player of the tournament in the inaugural edition. He was also the man of the match in the final of 2009 edition, leading Pakistan to victory over Sri Lanka. The ICC T20 World Cup 2024 is scheduled to be jointly hosted by the United States of America (USA) and the West Indies from 1 June to 29 June.