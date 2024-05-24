Pakistan announce squad for volleyball series against Australia

Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) on Friday announced its fourteen member’s squad for the three matches’ volleyball series against Australia who are visiting for the first time in the country’s history.

According to Pakistan Volleyball Federation Chairman Chaudhry Muhammad Yaqoob, Pakistan squad comprising fourteen members with its full strength to compete in the highly anticipated event as the series against strong Australia will be a thrilling competition for both teams.

He said that Australian twenty member squad will arrive at Islamabad on Sunday (May 26). The first match of the three-match series will be held on May 28 at Liaquat Gymnasium, Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad, while the second match will be played on May 29 and the third match of the series will be held on May 30.

“All matches will be starting from 6:30 PM and entry of the fans and supporters are free”, said Chaudhry Yaqoob, adding that fans must come to cheer the green shirts as they showed the excellent performance and won the Central Asian Volleyball League which was held recently.

Chaudhry Yaqoob also vowed a commitment for the promotion of volleyball game which would be encouraged at national and international level as volleyball is one of the most famous international sports, adding that despite the lack of resources we are making strenuous efforts to improve our standards to compete internationally but we need full government support to utilize maximum resources for the promotion of volleyball game.

Murad Jehan will lead green shirts in the series along with Muhammad Kasheef Naveed appointed as Vice-Captain while Waleed Khan, Murad Khan, Aimal Khan, Usman Faryad Ali, Fakhar Ud Din, Afaq Khan, Abdul Zaheer, Musawer Khan, Muhammad Hamad, Haider Ali, Nasir Ali and Muhammad Yaseen will be part of fourteen members Pakistan squad.

Argentine Ruben Wolochin will be the head coach of the team. Saeed Ahmed Khan Sady and Ehsan Iqbal are named assistant coaches along with the squad. Brazilian Lucas Rodrigues, will be with the team as a physical trainer, while Muhammad Ismail Khan, Muhammad Sulaiman Amin and Juan Cobucci, Scoutman from Argentina will join the Pakistan Volleyball team as Assistant Scoutman.