Javed Sheikh blames Salma Agha for losing a film with Rekha

Veteran film star of Pakistan, Javed Sheikh opened up on his second marriage with ex-wife Salma Agha and revealed he lost several big projects due to her.

In a new interview with a digital media channel, Javed Sheikh candidly reflected on the ‘losses’ he suffered due to his brief marriage with Pak-Indian actor and singer Salma Agha.

Speaking about the wedlock, Sheikh said, “While I was married to Salma Agha, she would ask me to go to India along with her. I’d mostly be with her, sometimes in Madras, sometimes in Delhi.” He further recalled when the crew of Jan Mohammed’s ‘Bangkok Ke Chor’ was waiting for him in the city and Agha didn’t let him be there, asking him to quit ‘bakwas’ Pakistani films. “She made me leave the film,” he shared.

The veteran continued, “I was in India doing Khoon Bhari Maang. I was selected as a hero. Rekha was the heroine. I was forcefully stopped, similar to how by Izhar Qazi in Bangkok Ke Chor I was forcefully stopped and removed and Kabir Bedi stepped in.”

“I was not greedy. Had I been greedy, I would have done that film and left Salma Agha. But there was no greed, nor was such a thought in my mind,” he concluded. Notably, his short-lived marriage with Agha was the second for Sheikh, who was previously married to Pakistani drama actor Zeenat Mangi and shared two kids with her, including actors Shehzad and Momal Sheikh.