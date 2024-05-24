ECP employees to get three salaries as bonus

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) decided to give three salaries as bonus to its officers and employees.

According to letters dispatched to the provincial election commissioners, the ECP has informed that employees and officers will get three basic salaries as bonus.

Those who are facing departmental inquiries and moved to services tribunals or judiciary will not be eligible for the bonus, the ECP letter stated.

The ECP has already given two salary bonuses to its employees in March after conducting the general elections in February. As per rules of the finance ministry, no institution is allowed to give five bonuses to its staff in a single fiscal year. Following the general elections on February 8, CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja lauded the services of the body’s staff, law enforcement agencies and the local administration on the peaceful conduct of the polls that ensured smooth transfer of powers from the caretakers to the elected government.